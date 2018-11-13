The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Khalid Marouf, 29, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, north of Gaza, Khalid al Sultan, 26, was killed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahiya, and Musab Hawwas, 20, was killed in another Israeli air strike in the east of Gaza City.

Since Monday evening, the Israeli occupation forces have been heavily bombarding the Gaza Strip, targeting residential buildings, Palestinian resistance bases and government offices.

According to the Palestinian interior ministry in Gaza, the Israeli fighter jets have targeted eight civilian buildings since last night, including four residential multi-story buildings, the building which hosts the main offices of Al Aqsa Satellite Channel – run by Hamas – and the headquarters of the internal security services in Gaza.

The Palestinian government, UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the private sector announced closing all their service and education offices to avoid danger of the Israeli attacks, but kept their medical facilities opening with a high degree of readiness to offer emergency medical services.

Failed Israeli operation

This Israeli escalation came after the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza had launched tens of homemade rockets towards the Israeli settlement in the peripheries of the Gaza Strip in retaliation of the Israeli killing of seven Palestinians in the east of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Sunday night.

Hamas military wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters discovered a squad of the Israeli Special Forces three km deep in the city of Khan Younis. “When the Israeli troops felt they were trapped, they opened fire and killed Al Qassam Commander in the east of Khan Younis, Nouriddin Baraka, and his bodyguard,” Al Qassam said in a statement.

“The Israeli troops fled immediately under heavy Israeli fire from the sky,” the statement said, “but our fighters chased them, killed one of them and wounded another.” Israeli army recognised this, but kept the name of the soldier, who was killed, unidentified, for security reasons.

According to the Israeli media, the Israeli military institution said that the Israeli Special Forces were carrying out an operation of an “utmost importance” for Israel’s security. Palestinian sources said that they attempted to plan spying sets in the secret Hamas telecommunication network, but Al Qassam said that the Israeli mission was to kidnap Marwan Issa, the deputy of Al Qassam's top commander.

Israeli security officials said that the Israeli secret operation in Gaza failed. “The Israel Special Forces withdrew to a walled off lot of land, took off their two vehicles and fled away,” an eyewitness told TRT World. “Then, an Israel military aircraft targeted them with heavy fire that completely damaged them,” the eyewitness added.

Lost deterrence