Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said on Tuesday.

After a year and a half of stalled talks, false starts and setbacks, negotiators agreed on proposals to resolve the main outstanding issue: the Irish border.

Prime Minister Theresa May is unlikely to have negotiated the right Brexit deal for Britain, the opposition Labour party's Brexit spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that he needed to see details of the withdrawal agreement.

"Given the shambolic nature of the negotiations, this is unlikely to be the right deal for Britain," Keir Starmer told the BBC, reiterating the party stance that it would not back a Brexit deal which did not meet the party's tests.

In the meantime, Britain's Boris Johnson said the agreement with Brussels was "vassal state stuff" that would not protect Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom, and said he would vote against it when it comes before parliament.

"It is utterly unacceptable to anyone who believes in democracy.

"For the first time since partition, Dublin under these proposals will have more say in some aspects of the government of Northern Ireland than London. I don't see how you can support it."

Meeting on both sides

British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said the Cabinet would hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider the proposal. Its support isn't guaranteed: May is under pressure from pro-Brexit ministers not to make further concessions to the EU.

Ambassadors from the 27 other EU countries are also due to hold a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

May told the Cabinet earlier Tuesday that "a small number" of issues remain to be resolved in divorce negotiations with the European Union, while her deputy, David Lidington, said the two sides are "almost within touching distance" of a Brexit deal.

Britain wants to seal a deal this fall, so that Parliament has time to vote on it before the UK leaves the bloc on March 29. The European Parliament also has to approve any agreement.

Negotiators have been meeting late into the night in Brussels in a bid to close the remaining gaps.

