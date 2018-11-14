Hate crimes in the United States jumped 17 percent in 2017, with a spike in Islamophobic attacks and anti-Semitic incidents, marking the third year in a row that such attacks have increased, according to FBI data released on Tuesday.

In all, last year saw a 58.1 percent spike in anti-Semitic incidents and an 18.6 increase in Islamophobic attacks.

More than half of the 7,175 hate crimes reported to the FBI by law enforcement agencies nationwide last year involved acts against individuals such as assault or intimidation, while 3,000 were attacks against property including vandalism, or robbery.

In some instances, there was overlap in the two categories.

Trump's rhetoric surging right-wing

Nearly two-thirds, 59.6 percent of the victims were targeted based on their race, ethnicity or ancestry.

Roughly 20 percent of victims were targeted because of their religion while about 15 percent were victimised based on their sexual-orientation.

Anti-black bias motivated roughly half of all race-based hate crimes, followed by 17 percent of incidents that were motivated by anti-white bias and 11 percent that were motivated by anti-Latino bias.