There used to be 300,000 people living in northern Syria's Tel Abyad town but now there are less than 100,000 people there, most left, because they were forced out by the US-backed YPG militants.

Thousands of the displaced Turkmen and Arab families have protested against the YPG, calling for the right to return to Syria.

The displaced say when the YPG pushed Daesh out of Tel Abyad they were freed from one occupying force, only to be replaced by another.

While Washington considers YPG a strong ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey classes YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, as a terrorist organisation.