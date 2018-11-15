The Trump administration has received much criticism for its most recent push to create a “US Space Force”, with plans to start the process by 2020.

The cost for establishing a force will take $13 billion over the next five years, which isn’t much, compared to the $21.6 trillion federal deficit the US is running. Or the trillions spent on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But what’s behind the push for a space force, and what is really at stake?

Here are thetop five things you need to know.

1) What’s the big deal?

Establishing space dominance is not just defensive. In the same way that air superiority is necessary to control a battlefield, superiority in space would give any nation the added edge that could make all the difference.

Operating space forces brings strategic advantages, but also risks. Destroying satellites could potentially create blind spots in surveillance, cut off communications to troops on the ground, or even create areas without GPS coverage. Given such posed threats, this may trigger a space arms race.

But it goes deeper than that. While the space race of the Cold War may have started as a competition, today’s increasingly privatised space companies are after one thing: resources.

2) How much are we talking about?

They weren’t joking about space being the new frontier. Somewhat similar to the colonial rush to carve up territories for control of resources, space is untapped and nearly limitless in what it has to offer humankind.

Meanwhile, Earth only has a finite amount of everything. Minerals will eventually be exhausted, and it will cost more and more to extract from depleted sources. This includes petroleum, silicon, tungsten, cobalt and other rare earth minerals that are necessary for advanced technology, or just to keep society running.

Space has all of that and more. Goldman & Sachs estimates that a single asteroid in space could hold between $25-$50 billion worth of platinum, gold and other precious metals.

Forget asteroids. NASA estimates that Mars and Jupiter alone hold nearly $100 billion in wealth for every person on earth.

Establishing an early foothold in space is likely seen as a strategic necessity given the decreasing costs of spaceflight by revolutionary companies such as Elon Musk’s Space X.

NASA’s shuttle program cost a staggering $200 billion until it came to an end. Meanwhile, space flights cost an average $57 million for a rocket launch, made possible by a reusable rocket that lands again after delivering a payload to outer space.