Austrian right-wing party sparks controversy with racist video
Austria's anti-migration far-right Freedom Party (FPO) shared a video on identification card fraud but was forced to take it down.
A screen shot from the video shared on The Freedom Party of Austria's Twitter account.
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 14, 2018

The anti-immigrant Freedom Party of Austria recently shared a video to promote new ID cards, which will include photos. 

The video was widely criticised on social media with people calling it racist.

The ad featured a cartoon character called 'Ali' trying to commit identification fraud by using somebody else's ID card at the dentist.

The character was seen wearing a traditional Turkish fez hat which dates back to the Ottoman era.

Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache condemned the video with Kurz saying it is "unacceptable." 

Earlier this year Kurz said Austria can no longer put up with “parallel societies, political Islam and radicalisation,” which had “no place in our country”, after the government had announced it will expel 60 Turkish imams and their families and shut down seven mosques.

