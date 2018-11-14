The UN Security Council unanimously voted on Wednesday to lift a nearly decade-old arms embargo and targeted sanctions on Eritrea after a rapprochement with Ethiopia and thawing of relations with Djibouti.

The British-drafted resolution also urged Eritrea and Djibouti to work towards normalising ties and settling a border dispute. It asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the council on progress by February 15 and then every six months.

The measures against Eritrea — which include a travel ban and asset freeze on certain people and entities — were imposed in 2009 after UN experts accused it of supporting armed groups in Somalia. Eritrea has denied the accusations.

TRT World spoke to Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, a research associate at the African Leadership Centre, at King's College London.

'Important step'

British UN Ambassador Karen Pierce said the resolution "recognises the improvements in regional peace and security."

"Not only is it a very important step for the countries in the region, I think it sends a helpful wider signal to the international community that if the right steps are taken sanctions can be lifted," Pierce said.

The Security Council currently has more than a dozen sanctions regimes in place, including measures on North Korea.

Eritrea's Information Minister Yemane Meskel posted on Twitter: "The Government of Eritrea welcomes this belated decision to redress injustice, almost a decade after nefarious acts were taken inculcating indefensible harm on the country."

Dutch UN Ambassador Karel van Oosterom told reporters that the council action provides Eritrea with a "good basis for improving the human rights situation." Eritrea has long rejected UN accusations of rights abuses, including alleged extrajudicial killings and torture.