Turkey calls for international investigation into Khashoggi killing
The call for international action was made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while addressing the parliament in Ankara.
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
November 14, 2018

An international investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is essential, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, and reiterated Turkish decisiveness to solve the case.

“We will do whatever it takes to bring the murder to light. We have shown the evidence to all those who wanted to see,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told the parliament. 

TRT World'sAhmet Alioglu explains.

Turkey previously said it would cooperate in an international investigation, and had called for a UN probe.

Turkey has conducted a transparent process and the whole world has admitted it, Cavusoglu noted. 

Khashoggi, a frequent contributor to The Washington Post, was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. 

TRT World's Tarek Cherkaoui explains.

After weeks of denying involvement, the Kingdom admitted Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate but claimed the Saudi royal family had no prior knowledge of any plot to kill the journalist. 

So far, 18 people — including security officers — have been arrested in Saudi Arabia in connection with the murder.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
