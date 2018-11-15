The wildfires raging in Northern California spread on Wednesday as National Guard troops were called in to search for victims while firefighting crews received a little help from the weather in their battle against the deadliest blaze in the state's history.

The state-wide death toll from both the Camp and Woolsey fires had risen to at least 60.

Overnight, the Camp Fire had grown 5,000 acres to 135,000, even though diminished winds and rising humidity on Tuesday had allowed firefighting crews to set up containment lines.

The fire, in Butte County about 280 km north of San Francisco, remained about 35 percent contained after burning for nearly a week.

A National Guard contingent of 100 military police trained to seek and identify human remains was going into Paradise, a town of about 27,000 in the Sierra foothills that has been reduced to little more than embers and ash by the Camp Fire.

They were joining coroner-led recovery teams, cadaver dogs and forensic anthropologists already searching the ghostly landscape.

Stewart Morrow, an official of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), was assessing damage to homes in Paradise, comparing piles of charred rubble where houses once stood with online photos of the structures before the fire. He also was keeping an eye out for human remains.

"I’ve been a firefighter for 20 years and I’ve never seen a place so destroyed," Morrow said on Wednesday. "It’s unreal."

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.

A group of three law firms representing multiple victims of the Camp Fire has filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric alleging PG&E failed to properly maintain and replace its equipment and that "its inexcusable behavior" contributed to the cause of the Camp Fire.

US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and California Governor Jerry Brown were scheduled to tour the area, as well as the site of the Woolsey Fire, where two people have died about 64 km west of Los Angeles.

US President Donald Trump has declared both to be disaster areas, making federal emergency assistance more readily available.

Wind-driven flames roared through Paradise so swiftly that residents were forced to flee for their lives with little or no warning.