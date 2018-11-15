Sri Lanka appeared to have ground to a political halt on Thursday with the speaker of parliament saying there was no functioning prime minister or cabinet after Wednesday's no-confidence vote.

His comments came after weeks of political turmoil in the island, off the southeast coast of India, culminating in noisy chaos of the floor of parliament on Thursday.

Rival lawmakers exchanged blows on the floor as disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa claimed the speaker had no authority to remove him from office by voice vote.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya said the country had no government after Parliament re-convened on Thursday a day after the no-confidence vote against Rajapaksa. He said there was no prime minister, neither Rajapaksa nor his rival whose ousting in late October triggered this latest crisis.

More than two dozen lawmakers fought and some who fell on the floor were kicked by rivals.

Some of Rajapaksa's supporters threw water bottles and trash cans in the House.

The speaker then adjourned the proceedings of the House.

Rajapaksa calls for fresh elections

Rajapaksa said the no-confidence vote should not have been a voice vote. He also called for fresh elections.

Parliament passed the no-confidence motion against the recently appointed prime minister and his government with the backing of 122 lawmakers from the 225-member legislature in a voice vote followed by a signed document.

But President Maithripala Sirisena, in a letter to Jayasuriya, said he could not accept the no-confidence vote as it appeared to have ignored the constitution, parliamentary procedure and tradition.