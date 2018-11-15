US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday President Donald Trump plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the new year but won't repeat past mistakes of allowing promises to be broken on pledges to end arms programmes.

The United States and North Korea have been discussing a second meeting between their leaders to follow up the Singapore summit in June and lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes.

"The plans are ongoing. We believe that the summit will likely occur after the 1st of the year but the when and the where of that is still being worked out," Pence told reporters after meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"We don’t want to repeat the mistakes that prior administrations, frankly in both political parties, have made over the last several decades where promises are made, sanctions are lifted, economic support comes and then promises are broken."

Pence and Moon were meeting on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit hosted by Singapore.

'Undeclared' missile bases

A US think tank said on Monday it had identified at least 13 of an estimated 20 active, undeclared missile bases inside North Korea, underscoring the challenge for American negotiators hoping to persuade Kim to give up his weapons programmes.