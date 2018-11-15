WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition orders halt in assault on Yemen's Hudaida – sources
The decision comes as key Western allies called for a ceasefire ahead of renewed UN-led peace efforts to end more than three years of war that have pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.
Saudi-led coalition orders halt in assault on Yemen's Hudaida – sources
Yemen conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis. / AFP Archive
November 15, 2018

The Saudi-led coalition has ordered a halt in its offensive against Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen's main port city of Hudaida, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The decision came as key Western allies including the United States pressed for a ceasefire ahead of renewed UN-led peace efforts to end more than three years of war which have pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

"The coalition has instructed forces on the ground to halt fighting inside Hudaida," said one pro-coalition military source.

Another military source backed by the coalition confirmed the order.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan explains how the war in Yemen created division in the country's military.

RECOMMENDED

International pressure

A third non-military source with knowledge of the decision said the coalition was responding to international requests for a ceasefire to ensure the Houthis attend planned peace talks.

A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

UN special envoy Martin Griffiths is trying to salvage talks between the warring Yemeni parties after the last round in September collapsed when the Houthis did not show up.

The Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen's war in 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government ousted by the Houthi movement in 2014.

The alliance relies on Western arms and intelligence in the conflict, seen as a proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran, which has killed more than 10,000 people. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert