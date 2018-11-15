The Saudi-led coalition has ordered a halt in its offensive against Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen's main port city of Hudaida, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The decision came as key Western allies including the United States pressed for a ceasefire ahead of renewed UN-led peace efforts to end more than three years of war which have pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

"The coalition has instructed forces on the ground to halt fighting inside Hudaida," said one pro-coalition military source.

Another military source backed by the coalition confirmed the order.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan explains how the war in Yemen created division in the country's military.