British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday thrusting Prime Minister Theresa May's government into turmoil just two days after she clinched an EU divorce deal that was mauled by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

"Above all, I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election," Raab said.

"This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust," Raab said. "I cannot support the proposed deal."

The resignation of such a senior minister thrusts the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership.

EU leaders to meet on Nov 25

European Union leaders will meet on November 25 to endorse the Brexit divorce deal.

May won the backing of her senior ministers after a five-hour meeting on Wednesday though she now faces the much more perilous struggle of getting parliament, which has the final say, to approve the agreement.

It is unclear when that vote might happen.

"If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement," European Council President Donald Tusk said after meeting EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

More than two years after the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the EU, May said the deal was the best the world's fifth-largest economy could hope for and that the other options were leaving with no deal or thwarting Brexit.

TRT World's Sarah Morice brings more from London.

But in a sign of just how hard the vote in the British parliament might be, Shailesh Vara, who backed EU membership in the 2016 referendum, quit on Thursday as a junior minister in May's government.