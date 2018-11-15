Roger Waters, Pink Floyd’s founding member and rebellious lead singer, is touring Latin America once again, but this time not just to stage a musical performance. Waters is also speaking out against Israeli atrocities in Palestinian territories as part of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement’s global campaign.

Waters’ tour has been themed as “Us + Them”, which aims to develop more awareness in the world concerning Israeli actions against Palestinians across the Holy Land. On Tuesday, the musician was in Chile after touring Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina.

During the tour, the 75-year old British rock star has strongly condemned the Israeli actions in Palestine, where Israel recently conducted deadly air strikes in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 14 Palestinians and wounding many others. In April, Waters tweeted in support of Palestinians who marched in Gaza protesting Israeli atrocities.

"We all know that life in the Palestinian territories is unbearable," Waters said during the Chile leg of his tour, describing Israeli actions as a result of a “supremacist and racist policy.”

In the capital Santiago, he also compared the Israeli actions against Palestinians to South Africa’s former apartheid regime, which collapsed in the 1990s in the face of massive protests led by the late Nelson Mandela and members of his African National Congress.

The South African protests were strongly supported by the anti-Apartheid movement around the world. Similarly, there is now a growing BDS movement against Israel, which has been receiving worldwide support.

Known as a strong supporter of the BDS movement, Waters has often been targeted by Israel and other zionist organisations around the world, accusing him of being an anti-Semite.

“I am not anti-Semitic,” Waters told Chileans during his speech in the Centro Cultural Matucana 100, as he shared some private details about his father, who was killed by Nazi allies when he was fighting as a British officer in Italy, in 1944.

Father and son

During World War II, his father Eric Fletcher Waters was a Christian pacifist, refusing to serve in the British army. He became an ambulance driver and met his future wife who converted him to communism, a decision which later convinced him to fight Nazis.

His father's legacy left an unforgettable mark on the co-producer of The Wall, a music album which was regarded as one of the best albums ever made by many music critics.

“That was my father,” said Waters. “I have no choice but to fight against the Nazis that I have now in front of me,” the artist continued, comparing past Nazi policies with current Israeli actions.

“And it does not make me anything different from my father," Waters added, as an excited audience gave him a standing ovation.

Waters’ son is married to a Jewish woman, and has two grandsons who, according to Judaism, are identified as Jewish. In Judaism, descent is traced through the female line.