Head of states and leading politicians from Africa are meeting at the Summit for Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), which is taking place in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Started on November 5, the event is scheduled to end on November 18.

At an annual meeting in January this year, the AU came up with the theme "Combating Corruption - A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation," which is being thoroughly explored in the two-week-long summit.

Founded in 2001 and established as the ‘Organisation of African Unity,’ the union aims to address the problems that hurt millions of people in the African continent.

Paul Kagame chairs this year's summit.

Corruption

The UN Economic Commission for Africa reported that corruption swallows at least $140 billion in all the AU member states every year.

Most of this lost wealth meant to be invested in infrastructure projects, humanitarian aid and good governance.

Nigeria’s ambassador for the AU says that the AU loses estimated $ 50 billion every year because of illicit financial outflows.

“One can imagine what the impact of that resource would be on Africa’s development in terms of infrastructure and social sectors, schools, hospitals, etc.,” Segun Apata said.

The AU’s annual budget is dependent on foreign aid by 73 percent.

In other words, to put it simply: Various African nations are not capable of financing their own national costs. Therefore, they heavily rely on foreign aid, which mostly comes from outside of Africa.

Billions of dollars of this aid does not find its actual recipients, deepening financial vulnerability across the continent.

Protracted conflicts, weak security grids and political instability further deepens the crisis.

At present, 15 African countries are in war or face post-war trauma.