British Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out holding a second referendum on Brexit despite calls from several MPs who argued her draft divorce deal with the EU was doomed and the resignation of her Brexit secretary and other ministers on Thursday.

"As far as I'm concerned, there will not be a second referendum," May said at a press conference in Downing Street.

She defended the deal struck by British and EU negotiators after a barrage of criticism from many members of her own Conservative Party.

"I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for my country," May said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Just over 12 hours after May announced that her cabinet had agreed to the terms of the deal, Brexit minister Dominic Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey resigned.

May called a news conference at her residence to underline her determination to stay the course.

Asked if she would contest any challenge to her position, she replied: "Am I going to see this through? Yes."