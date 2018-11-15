TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US examining legal means to extradite Gulen – report
NBC is reporting that Washington is looking at ways to extradite Fetullah Gulen, head of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, so that Turkey "eases" pressure on Riyadh over the Khashoggi killing. Turkey says the Gulen and Khashoggi cases are not linked.
US examining legal means to extradite Gulen – report
Turkey has repeatedly called for Fetullah Gulen's extradition in the aftermath of the unsuccessful July 15, 2016 coup attempt. / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 15, 2018

The US is examining legal means to extradite Fetullah Gulen, leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), in order to placate Turkey over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NBC reported on Thursday.

However, a senior Turkish official told TRT World the cases of Gulen and Khashoggi are "totally separate."

Quoting sources, the US TV network reported on its website that the Trump administration asked the federal law enforcement agencies in October to "examine legal ways" of removing Gulen from US soil so that Turkey "eases pressure" on Riyadh following Khashoggi's killing.   

Also on Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for the death penalty for five people accused of murdering journalist Khashoggi inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, but absolved the crown prince of any blame. 

Ankara had insisted the hit on the Riyadh-critic came from the "highest levels" of the Saudi government. 

RECOMMENDED

Extradition to South Africa?

The NBC report also said Gulen may be extradited to South Africa.

A Turkish foreign ministry official said the two cases "are not connected in any way, shape or form."

"We expect the US to extradite Gulen without conditions. We won't accept his extradition to South Africa, he must be handed to Turkey," the official told TRT World.  "And we're going to continue our investigation on behalf of the Khashoggi case."

Turkey has been unsuccessfully seeking the extradition of Gulen for trying to overthrow the government and presidency in a military coup on July 2016.

Gulen has denied any role in the defeated coup, in which 250 people were killed, and another 2,000 wounded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert