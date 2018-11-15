WORLD
PKK to remain on EU terror list
The EU included the PKK on its blacklist in 2002; the terror group had applied to the European Court of Justice in May 2014 in order to be relieved of the restrictions.
The towers of the European Court of Justice as seen in Luxembourg on January 26, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
November 15, 2018

The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled to keep the PKK on EU's terror list.

Concluding a legal case opened by the PKK, the subsidiary court ruled that while the group had been kept on the list due to procedural errors between 2014 and 2017, new legal measures by the Council of Europe stipulated that it must remain there still.

Turkey, the US and the EU consider the PKK to be a terror organisation. Over the past 30 years, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people in Turkey.

The PKK had applied to the court in May 2014 in order to be relieved of the restrictions placed upon it due to the terror attacks it had carried out.

It has been on the EU terror list since 2002.

SOURCE:AA
