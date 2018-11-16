Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has concluded that the decision to kill Jamal Khashoggi, the prominent Washington Post journalist, was given by the Deputy President of the General Intelligence General Ahmed al Assiri and not by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

The long-awaited report was expected to put forward the Saudi case given all the suspects are in Saudi custody. However, the report was another step in the changing story of the Saudis and perhaps unsurprisingly, given that he is the de facto ruler of the kingdom, the crown prince was exonerated.

Khashoggi, according to the Saudi Public Prosecutor “was forcibly restrained and injected with a large amount of a drug resulting in an overdose that led to his death”.

As a result of this investigation, 11 suspects have been indicted and the death penalty is being sought for five of them, the public prosecutor added.

The US treasury announced shortly after the report that it would sanction 17 individuals linked with the murder of the Washington Post journalist, aware that it been slow to go after the perpetrators and of the close relationship the Trump administration has built with MBS, chosen as the favourite to succeed the ailing King Salman.

At a news conference on Thursday, Saudi Public Prosecutor Shalaan bin Rajih Shalaan officially admitted for the first time what Turkish authorities have been saying; that Khashoggi’s body was dismembered.

The report, however, still leaves many questions unanswered.

Where is the body?

The Saudi authorities claim that Khashoggi's body was given to a local collaborator to dispose of. And according to witness statements, an image has been produced of the alleged collaborator. This has not been released to the public, which would need to happen if the person is to be brought to justice.

More worryingly the Saudi investigation does not seem to overly concerned about the whereabouts of the body. Nor did the report deal with Turkish allegations that the body has most likely been dissolved in acid.

To date, Turkish authorities have been several steps ahead of the Saudi authorities, often forcing them to make U-turns.

Rogue individuals or rogue leadership?

The Saudi investigation claims that the order to capture Khashoggi was given by the former deputy president of General Intelligence, General Ahmed al Assiri.