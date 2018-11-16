As we enter the seventh week after the killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, the well known Saudi journalist, it seems that the world has not made up its mind whether to bring the killers and perpetrators to international justice where a real and impartial trial can take place.

Without such a trial for those who executed the crimes as well as those who gave the orders, I don’t think that journalists around the globe will feel satisfied, on the contrary, they will feel more dispirited and more suspicious about the intention of the world towards "freedom of speech."

Not only that but if the world allows the killers and perpetrators to walk free without punishment, one should expect increasing levels of aggression towards journalists and journalism.

In a recent article "A partner, We Can’t Depend On," Susan Rice, the Ex-US national security adviser under the Obama administration, explained why the world should handle the Khashoggi case carefully otherwise MBS would be more dangerous and risky not only to American security but to its allies as well.

“If we fail to punish him directly and target only those around him, the crown prince will be further emboldened to take extreme actions. If we do punish him, which we must, Prince Mohammed, petulant and proud, is equally likely to behave more irresponsibly to demonstrate his independence and exact retribution against his erstwhile Western partners” she added.

Some believe that if MBS escapes punishment, he will become another Saddam Hussein and that the other tyrants in our region would be more hostile and aggressive towards the media and journalists.

If the world fails to punish MBS, there will be more aggression on personal freedoms and the media not only in Saudi Arabia but also in Egypt, where there are more than 100 journalists behind bars without any juridical verdict, some of them are detained in unknown places.