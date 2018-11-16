This week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once again put its weight behind the revolutionary idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Christine Lagarde, the IMF chief, led the calls to embrace change.

“Technology will change, and so must we,” she said, speaking at a fintech conference in Singapore on Wednesday. “Lest we remain the last leaf on a dead branch, the others having decided to fly with the wind.”

For quite some time, the IMF has been raising the CBDC concept as an alternative to how money is currently used.

That’s because cash is on the decline and authorities don’t trust private sector alternatives already on offer.

But there is still debate around the exact nature of a CBDC, an idea still at a conceptual stage. Yet, the backing of the IMF is bringing it to the forefront.

How does a CBDC work?

Traditionally, a central bank issues money in the form of bank notes and coins. They also offer reserve balances, which are used to settle large interbank payments.

A CBDC is a new form of money that would be digital with no physical manifestation. Like cash, deposits and debit cards, it could be used to make payments, purchases and settle other financial transactions.

The latest IMF study sees this happening either through a deposit-based or a token-based CBDC. A deposit-based system works similarly to the use of commercial banks by depositors today — money simply moves from one account to another.

The big difference is that CBDC accounts are maintained at a central bank. A customer can login to an account at the central bank using a laptop or a cellphone to request the transfer of funds to a recipient's account, also maintained at the central bank.

The job of the central bank would be to keep a record of the transactions and verify user information.

Some central banks, such as Bank of Canada and Norway’s Norges Bank, have conducted studies to see if it’s a good idea for them to step beyond the duty of printing currency notes and into the realm of financial tech, where electronic tokens can be generated.

A token-based CBDC is no different — people and businesses would use electronic wallets to make or receive payments.

E-payment service providers such as PayTM in India and China’s AliPay are already moving money digitally between e-wallets against customers’ actual funds that are kept in custodian accounts.

So what’s the big difference?

Unlike e-payment services, a CBDC would be backed by a state just like today’s banknotes and coins. It wouldn’t be the liability of any private firm and therefore wouldn’t pose a risk to the stability of the financial system if something went wrong like a cyberattack.

The idea might be getting more attractive for countries such as Sweden, where there has been an absolute decline in the use of cash, which now accounts for just 13 percent of payments in stores. This has even prompted the country’s central bank, Riksbank, to consider if it should use e-krona, an electronic version of its currency.