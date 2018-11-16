President Donald Trump says he has answered written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller but hasn't yet submitted them.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday that he answered the questions "very easily" this week but added that "you have to always be careful."

The president did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mueller as part of the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mueller had signalled a willingness to accept written answers on matters of collusion. The White House has said it would not answer Mueller's questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Trump had huddled with his lawyer at the White House this week.

"My lawyers don't write answers. I write answers. I was asked a series of questions. I've answered them very easily," Trump said.

"I'm sure they're tricked-up because, you know, they like to catch people," Trump added, referring to questions that he suggested could be designed to result in perjury charges. "You have to always be careful when you answer, with people that probably have bad intentions. Now, the questions were very routinely answered by me."

Trump and his lawyers had been in negotiations with Mueller's team over how the president would be questioned as part of the investigation, including whether he would appear in person.

Tensions have risen even higher over the probe since Trump last week ousted Jeff Sessions as US attorney general and named Matthew Whitaker as his replacement on an acting basis.