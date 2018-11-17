WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands attend Hamas rally near Gaza border with Israel
Hamas and Israel have fought a cross-border battle of rocket attacks and air strikes, triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid in Gaza on November 11, ending an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.
Protesters walk toward the fence of Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Gaza City on November 16, 2018. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
November 17, 2018

Gaza's Hamas rulers are sticking to a cease-fire with Israel by keeping border protests widely restrained.

Thousands of Palestinians participated Friday in a Hamas-organised rally along the perimeter fence dividing Gaza from Israel, with crowds staying at least 300 metres from the fence. 

However, Gaza's health ministry said 40 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire and tear gas, without giving a number breakdown. Witnesses said most of the injuries occurred in stone-throwing incidents at the usual five protest locations.

No tire burnings or attempts to breach the fence were reported. 

Such acts have often triggered lethal Israeli army fire. Since the near-weekly protests began in March, more than 170 Palestinians have been killed.

Earlier this week, Hamas and Israel fought a cross-border battle of rocket attacks and airstrikes, triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid in Gaza on November 11. An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire ended the two-day flare-up.

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government has been rocked by Avigdor Lieberman's resignation on Wednesday in protest at the ceasefire. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Iolo ap dafydd reports from Gaza. 

Hamas leaders promise retaliation

Hamas supporters on Friday held a memorial rally for Nour el Deen Baraka, the Hamas commander killed by Israeli special forces last week.

Baraka was a mid-level commander for the group in charge of an area in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, where the rally was held.

Yehiyeh Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza, told the crowd that Abu Obaida, Hamas' armed wing spokesman, had said the group will respond to any bombardment by Israel by expanding the range of its rocket fire.

An Egyptian mediation team to Gaza, headed by Ahmad Abdul-Kahliq, also attended the rally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
