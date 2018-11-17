Gaza's Hamas rulers are sticking to a cease-fire with Israel by keeping border protests widely restrained.

Thousands of Palestinians participated Friday in a Hamas-organised rally along the perimeter fence dividing Gaza from Israel, with crowds staying at least 300 metres from the fence.

However, Gaza's health ministry said 40 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire and tear gas, without giving a number breakdown. Witnesses said most of the injuries occurred in stone-throwing incidents at the usual five protest locations.

No tire burnings or attempts to breach the fence were reported.

Such acts have often triggered lethal Israeli army fire. Since the near-weekly protests began in March, more than 170 Palestinians have been killed.

Earlier this week, Hamas and Israel fought a cross-border battle of rocket attacks and airstrikes, triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid in Gaza on November 11. An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire ended the two-day flare-up.

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government has been rocked by Avigdor Lieberman's resignation on Wednesday in protest at the ceasefire.