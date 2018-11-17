TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey sentences 6 people to life in prison for Istanbul airport attack
On June 28, 2016, three men armed with suicide bombs and automatic weapons attacked Ataturk Airport, killing 45 people and injuring 163 others.
Turkey sentences 6 people to life in prison for Istanbul airport attack
Turkish rescue services gather outside Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 28, 2016. Two explosions rocked Istanbul's Ataturk airport. A Turkish official said two attackers blew themselves up at the airport after taking on police fire. The official said the attackers detonated the explosives at the entrance of the international terminal before entering the x-ray security check. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
November 17, 2018

An Istanbul court on Friday convicted six people and sentenced them to 46 aggravated life terms for involvement in a June 2016 attack on Istanbul's main airport that was blamed on Daesh.

The convicts — Riza Coskun, Levent Uysal, Ahmet Kaplan, Eyup Demir, Ahmet Dizlek and Djamel Slimani — were found guilty of "violating the constitution" and the premeditated homicide of 45 people in the attack that also injured 163.

The six were sentenced to a total of 2,604 years in prison.

On June 28, 2016, three suspected members of the Daesh terror group armed with automatic weapons stormed Ataturk International Airport and opened fire.

They eventually detonated suicide vests that killed them as well as more airport visitors. 

The attackers were identified as Vadim Osmanav and Rakhim Bulgarov, while the third man's name remains unknown.

RECOMMENDED

A total of 46 defendants were on trial for the attack, including Russian, Algerian, Tunisian, Egyptian, Syrian and Turkish citizens. 

Six were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to 12 years for membership in a terror group.

Others were convicted of aiding a terror group or fraud.

Four defendants remain at large.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to clear Daesh terrorists from the country.

More than 300 people have lost their lives so far in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and rocket and gun attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts