An Istanbul court on Friday convicted six people and sentenced them to 46 aggravated life terms for involvement in a June 2016 attack on Istanbul's main airport that was blamed on Daesh.

The convicts — Riza Coskun, Levent Uysal, Ahmet Kaplan, Eyup Demir, Ahmet Dizlek and Djamel Slimani — were found guilty of "violating the constitution" and the premeditated homicide of 45 people in the attack that also injured 163.

The six were sentenced to a total of 2,604 years in prison.

On June 28, 2016, three suspected members of the Daesh terror group armed with automatic weapons stormed Ataturk International Airport and opened fire.

They eventually detonated suicide vests that killed them as well as more airport visitors.

The attackers were identified as Vadim Osmanav and Rakhim Bulgarov, while the third man's name remains unknown.