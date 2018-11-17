Seven rare vintage posters of Mickey Mouse are expected to fetch thousands of dollars at an auction that coincides with the 90th anniversary of the cartoon character's first film appearance.

They are going under the Sotheby's hammer in an online auction that runs until November 26. A price list in a statement from the auctioneer and Walt Disney Co. UK & Ireland suggests they could fetch more than $165,000 (130,000 pounds) in total.

"We're expecting a lot of interest... There are collectors who collect animation posters from all over the world and Mickey Mouse historically is the most valuable of all the animation characters," Bruce Marchant, Sotheby's film poster consultant, told Reuters.