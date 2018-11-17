Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Mike Pence traded barbs in speeches to a summit of world leaders Saturday, outlining competing visions for global leadership.

Pence said there would be no letup in President Donald Trump's policy of combating China's mercantilist trade policy and intellectual property theft that has erupted into a trade war between the two world powers this year.

"China has an honored place in our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, if it chooses to respect its neighbors’ sovereignty, embrace free, fair, and reciprocal trade, and uphold human rights and freedom."

He harshly criticized China's global infrastructure drive, calling many of the projects low quality and saddling developing countries with loans they can't afford.

Pence also announced the US would be involved in a plan by its ally Australia to jointly develop a naval base in Papua New Guinea, where the summit is being held. China has been intensely wooing Papua New Guinea with aid and loans for infrastructure.

Xi warns against protectionism

Xi, who spoke before Pence, said countries are facing a choice of cooperation or confrontation as protectionism and unilateralism spreads.

Xi expressed support for the global free trading system that has underpinned his country's rise to world's second-biggest economy after the US.

"Mankind has once again reached a crossroads," he said.

"Which direction should we choose? Cooperation or confrontation? Openess or closing doors. Win-win progress or a zero sum game?"

APEC nations divided over free trade

Fault lines were quick to emerge at the summit over the future of free trade with some calling for radical change while others argued for a return to the status quo on globalisation.

The Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warned that globalisation was leaving some people behind and fuelling inequality.