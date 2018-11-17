British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Stephen Barclay, a junior health minister who voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, as her new Brexit Secretary on Friday.

May herself will personally oversee the last 10 days of negotiations with the EU on the future framework of relations, while Barclay will focus on the domestic readiness for Brexit and getting May's draft withdrawal agreement through parliament.

"He will be doing the domestic role," May's spokesman said.

Barclay replaced Dominic Raab who quit as Brexit minister on Thursday over the draft plan for leaving the EU.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury brings more from London.