New Brexit secretary to focus on UK's readiness for exit
Stephen Barclay replaced Dominic Raab, who quit on Thursday because he opposed Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit agreement with the European Union.
Stephen Barclay, a 46-year-old former banker, was previously a financial services minister. / AFP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
November 17, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Stephen Barclay, a junior health minister who voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, as her new Brexit Secretary on Friday.

May herself will personally oversee the last 10 days of negotiations with the EU on the future framework of relations, while Barclay will focus on the domestic readiness for Brexit and getting May's draft withdrawal agreement through parliament.

"He will be doing the domestic role," May's spokesman said.

Barclay replaced Dominic Raab who quit as Brexit minister on Thursday over the draft plan for leaving the EU.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury brings more from London.

Barclay, a 46-year-old former banker, was previously a financial services minister.

He qualified as a solicitor before working in financial regulation and then financial crime prevention. 

He was director of regulatory affairs and then head of anti-money laundering and sanctions at Barclays bank. 

Elsewhere, former interior minister Amber Rudd was appointed as work and pensions minister, replacing Esther McVey who also resigned over the plan.

Rudd resigned as home secretary in April amid a scandal over authorities' mistreatment of long-term UK residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration.

She is a longstanding ally of May's and has said she supports the proposed divorce agreement with the EU.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
