Several people who fled the deadliest US wildfire in a century clustered around a television set at an evacuation center on Saturday and watch President Donald Trump survey what remained of their Northern California community.

But for the most part, survivors, some who had barely escaped and no longer had homes, were too busy packing up what little they had left or seeking help to pay much attention to the president's visit.

Michelle Mack Couch, 49, waited in line to get into a Federal Emergency Management Agency center in the city of Chico. She needed a w alker for her elderly mother and tags for her car.

"Let's hope he gets us some help," said Couch, who voted for Trump and whose house was among more than 9,800 that burned down last week.

But as far as taking time out to watch the president, she said wryly, "We don't have a TV anymore."

Death toll climbs

Hours after California's outgoing and incoming governors joined Trump as he surveyed the devastation in the town of Paradise, authorities raised the death toll to 76 and warned people being let back into previously evacuated areas to watch out for any remains.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea also reiterated his plea for people to check the list his office puts out of those reported as unaccounted for so that they can mark themselves as safe.

He said deputies have located hundreds but the roster has nearly 1,300 names, including duplicates and people who are likely OK, but haven't checked in.

"It's really very important for you to take a look at the list and call us if you're on the list," Honea said.

Struggle on to locate over 1,0000 missing people

Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom welcomed Trump's visit and joined him in a tour of Paradise, population 27,000.

The tour came as firefighters raced to get ahead of strong winds expected overnight and authorities struggled to locate 1,276 people who were unaccounted for.

Authorities stressed that not all on the list are believed missing, but the death toll from the Camp Fire has risen daily, standing at 71.

The fire zone in Northern California is to some extent Trump country. He beat Hillary Clinton by 4 percentage points in Butte County in 2016. That enthusiasm was on display as dozens of people cheered and waved flags as his motorcade went by.