Three people were killed in a grenade attack on a prayer congregation in India's Punjab on Sunday which left some 20 others injured, police said.

Around 250 followers of the Nirankari spiritual group, who are considered heretics by most Sikhs, had gathered for morning prayers in Amritsar district when two men arrived and threw the explosive at them.

"Three people have died and 15-20 are injured," senior police officer Surinder Pal Singh Parmar told reporters.

The attack triggered a security alert across the state as it gears up for a major Sikh festival.

A witness said the attackers were wearing white and had covered themselves in shawls.

"Someone threw an object which flew past my neck. The explosion happened immediately," the witness told News18 network.

"Everyone started running. There was a lot of smoke."

Nirankari followers are at odds with mainstream Sikhs who dominate in Punjab.