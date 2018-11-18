WORLD
3 MIN READ
Grenade attack on prayer hall in northern India kills three
Security alert triggered across Punjab state after two masked men lob a grenade toward the hall belonging to the Nirankari spiritual group at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, killing three people and wounding between 15-20 others, police say.
Grenade attack on prayer hall in northern India kills three
Members of the Nirankari spiritual group stand outside a building following a grenade attack at the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan centre in Rajasansi village, on the outskirts of Amritsar, on November 18, 2018. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
November 18, 2018

Three people were killed in a grenade attack on a prayer congregation in India's Punjab on Sunday which left some 20 others injured, police said.

Around 250 followers of the Nirankari spiritual group, who are considered heretics by most Sikhs, had gathered for morning prayers in Amritsar district when two men arrived and threw the explosive at them.

"Three people have died and 15-20 are injured," senior police officer Surinder Pal Singh Parmar told reporters.

The attack triggered a security alert across the state as it gears up for a major Sikh festival.

A witness said the attackers were wearing white and had covered themselves in shawls.

"Someone threw an object which flew past my neck. The explosion happened immediately," the witness told News18 network.

"Everyone started running. There was a lot of smoke."

Nirankari followers are at odds with mainstream Sikhs who dominate in Punjab.

RECOMMENDED

Unlike most Sikhs, Nirankaris accept the authority of a living guru (spiritual guide).

Its members also differ from other Sikhs in their disapproval of the militant brotherhood of the Khalsa.

Punjab is gearing up for the big Guru Nanak Prakash Diwas festival on Friday.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned Sunday's attack and announced compensation of 500,000 rupees ($6,965) each to the families of the victims.

"I appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace in wake of Amritsar bomb blast... We will not let the forces of terror destroy our hard earned peace," he said on Twitter.

Punjab has been largely peaceful for over two decades after Indian authorities brutally suppressed a violent insurgency for an independent Sikh homeland in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Indian military conducted a raid against Sikh separatists in the Golden Temple at Amritsar in 1984.

It was a bloody episode that angered Sikhs around the world; they accused the Indian army of desecration. The death toll in the attack remains disputed, with Indian authorities putting it in the hundreds and Sikh groups in the thousands.

Later that year, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards, triggering a further wave of retaliation in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts