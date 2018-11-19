Yemen's internationally-recognised government announced on Monday it has informed UN envoy Martin Griffiths that it will take part in proposed peace talks with Houthi rebels to be held in Sweden.

"The government has informed the UN envoy to Yemen... that it will send a government delegation to the talks with the aim of reaching a political solution," the foreign ministry said, quoted by the official Saba news agency.

Griffiths is expected to visit the Yemeni capital within days for talks with the Houthi rebels in preparation for the peace talks.

Earlier on Monday, Yemen's Houthi movement said it was halting drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their Yemeni allies, responding to a demand from the United Nations.

International pressure has mounted on Yemen's warring parties to end the war that has killed between 10,000 and 40,000 people and pushed the country to the verge of starvation.

Ready for broader ceasefire

The move from the Houthi group came after the Saudi-led coalition ordered a halt in its offensive against Yemen’s main port city Hudaida, which has become the focus of the war.

"After our contacts with the UN envoy and his request to stop drone and missile strikes ... We announce our initiative ... to halt missile and drone strikes on the countries of aggression," Mohammed Ali al Houthi, the head of the Houthis' Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said in a statement.

Griffiths welcomed the Houthis' announcement on Monday.

"The special envoy welcomes Ansarullah's (the Houthis) announcement ... hopes that all parties continue to exercise restraint, to create a conducive environment for convening the consultations," Griffiths said in a Twitter post.

The rebel group which has been battling the Saudi-backed government for nearly four years added it was ready for a broader ceasefire if "the Saudi-led coalition wants peace."

"(The decision) came to support the UN envoy, to show good faith and support the peace efforts," the statement said.

UN special envoy Martin Griffiths is trying to salvage peace talks after a round in September collapsed when the Houthis did not show up. He hopes to convene talks before the end of the year in Sweden to agree on a framework for peace under a transitional government.