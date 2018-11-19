Six people were killed and at least five others were wounded Sunday during demonstrations across Haiti protesting allegations of embezzlement from a Venezuelan program that provided the country with subsidized oil, police said.

President Jovenel Moise called for dialogue with opposition groups that are seeking his resignation for failing to investigate corruption.

Thousands of Haitians marched Sunday to the National Palace in the capital, calling for a probe into the spending of $3.8 billion Haiti received as part of the regional Petrocaribe program.

Clashes with police erupted after protesters blocked streets and set fire to tires.