Germany's foreign minister on Monday said Berlin has banned 18 Saudi nationals from entering Europe's border-free Schengen zone because they are believed to be connected to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Germany issued the ban for the 26-nation zone in close coordination with France, which is part of the Schengen area, and Britain, which is not, Heiko Maas told reporters in Brussels.

"There are still more questions for us than answers in the clarification of this case (Khashoggi), both in the act as such, and in the question who the backers of such an act are," Mass said.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist contributing toWashington Post, was killed shortly after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul October 2.

Saudi Arabia offered shifting explanations for Khashoggi's disappearance before suggesting he was killed during a botched rendition operation by "rogue agents."