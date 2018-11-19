Changing the face of Europe's energy supply, the Turkish and Russian presidents on Monday celebrated the completion of the Turkstream gas pipeline through the Black Sea.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attended a ceremony in Istanbul marking the completion of the construction of the offshore section of the TurkStream project, a gas pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Turkey and Europe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdogan said TurkStream natural gas pipeline project will be ready to operate in 2019 after tests are carried out.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee reports.

He said the gas project had many advantages not only for Turkey, but also for its region, and neighboring countries.

It's a joint project that will see a gas pipeline stretch across the Black Sea, linking Russia, Turkey and southeastern Europe.

The transit-free project through the Black Sea consists of two lines. The first line is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, while the second will supply gas to southern and southeastern Europe.

Russia a 'reliable partner'