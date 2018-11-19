Earlier this month, as Houthi rebels and forces loyal to Yemen’s President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, intensified their fighting against the backdrop of delays in the UN’s planned peace talks, reports emerged that the Trump administration is considering designating the Houthis’ dominant militia—Ansurallah—a terrorist organization. This idea is not new.

In 2016, Barack Obama’s administration also considered making this designation after US Navy ships close to Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen came under cruise-missile attacks. Other attacks on Saudi and Emirati vessels transiting waters near Yemen’s shores have been attributed to Ansurallah and used to construct arguments in favour of designating the faction a terrorist entity.

Nonetheless, so far the US government has decided not to make this designation. But there’s a greater chance of that changing with Trump in the Oval Office. The US president might support this move, thinking that it could pressure the Houthis into capitulating to demands from the US and its Gulf allies just before the next round of planned peace talks.

In the regional context, the administration’s consideration of this designation pertains to plans for pushing back against Iran’s “terror” proxies throughout the Middle East.

Having pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) earlier this year and applying “maximum pressure” against Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, plus Tehran’s regional conduct, the White House shares Saudi Arabia’s determination to thwart the Iranians from making further geopolitical gains in Arab states such as Yemen.

The US administration is under pressure from lawmakers to take actions that hold the Saudi state accountable for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on October 2, especially after the CIA said that it was highly unlikely that MBS would not have known about the journalist’s killing.

Beyond the symbolism of showing support for the Saudi narrative about Iran’s malign conduct in Yemen, how would the State Department designating Ansurallah a terrorist organization impact the realities on the ground Yemen? The war-torn country’s civilians, rather than Houthi militants, would lose most from such a designation.

Such a move would have major implications for humanitarian groups that coordinate with the armed Houthis to provide civilians with relief. Aid organizations would be required to acquire licenses from the US government prior to continuing their work in Yemeni lands controlled by Houthi rebels.

As millions in the country already lack the means to access food and medicine while the fighting has unleashed immense suffering with roughly half the population facing pre-famine conditions, humanitarian organizations warn that such a designation could exacerbate the death, disease, and hunger in Yemen.

Given how much land in Yemen is under Ansurallah’s control, the Iranian-backed group is certainly in a position to keep on fighting until its adversaries begin to make concessions. To be sure, the Trump administration designating the Houthis’ main militia a terrorist group would undoubtedly serve to derail already fragile diplomatic initiatives to resolve the conflict.

This is a concern that an Omani official recently expressed, underscoring Muscat’s unease with the fundamental aspects of the current White House’s overall approach to countering Iran’s ascendancy.