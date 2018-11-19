Kirsten Fontenrose, a top Saudi policy official at the White House, had fought for tough measures against Riyadh following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, according to US media reports.

The National Security Council official in charge of US policy towards Saudi Arabia, resigned on Friday evening.

Prior to her resignation, Fontenrose had reportedly been to Saudi Arabia to discuss US sanctions against those involved in the killing of Khashoggi, the dissident Saudi journalist who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul more than a month ago.

Breaking the story of her resignation, The New York Times also reported that Fontenrose had successfully fought to place Saud al Qahtani, a top adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the sanctions list.

Fontenrose had been placed on administrative leave before her resignation, according to an article published by the Washington Post.

She had previously worked for Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, SCL Group, as reported by Politico. While there is no indication that she was involved in the election meddling of Cambridge Analytica, her previous employment casts a shadow on her US government work.