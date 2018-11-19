Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump following his remarks that Pakistan doesn't "do a damn thing" for the United States despite billions of dollars in US aid for the South Asian nation.

The friction threatens to further worsen already fragile relations between Islamabad and Washington, on-off allies who have repeatedly clashed about the war in Afghanistan and Pakistan's alleged support for the Afghan Taliban.

Khan, who was voted to power in August, said in a series of tweets that the "record needs to be put straight on Mr Trump's tirade against Pakistan," over the weekend.

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad to protest against Trump's remarks.

Pakistan, a 'scapegoat'

Trump, during a Fox News TV interview that aired on Sunday, defended cutting aid to Islamabad and also suggested Pakistani authorities knew Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's location prior to his killing by US troops in a raid inside Pakistan in 2011.

Pakistan denies supporting Afghan Taliban waging war against US-backed troops in Afghanistan and Islamabad has also always rejected claims officials aided bin Laden.

"Instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures, the US should do a serious assessment of why, despite 140000 NATO troops plus 250,000 Afghan troops & reportedly $1 trillion spent on war in Afghanistan, the Taliban today are stronger than before," Khan tweeted.

Trump rhetoric

Trump, in a pre-recorded interview, said bin Laden had been living in "a nice mansion" in Pakistan next to a military academy and "everybody in Pakistan knew he was there."

"And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year. ...(bin Laden) lived in Pakistan, we're supporting Pakistan, we're giving them $1.3 billion a year - which we don't give them anymore, by the way. I ended it because they don't do anything for us, they don't do a damn thing for us."

Khan said Pakistan had borne the brunt of the United States' war on terror, which focused on militants that straddle the Afghanistan-Pakistan tribal belt.