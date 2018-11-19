Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to cling to power, after the threat of a ‘snap-election’ that would have been triggered by the withdrawal of the Jewish Home Party from a majority coalition government that he held by one seat.

At the last minute, Israeli Education Minister Naftalli Bennet of the Jewish Home party dropped his threat, and declared that he would “stand by the prime minister’s side”.

“We are in one of the most complex security situations and during a period like this, you don't topple a government. During a period like this you don't go to elections," said Netanyahu.

The Jewish Home Party has eight seats in the Knesset and their withdrawal would have meant the loss of Netanyahu’s majority in the parliament.

This comes one day after Netanyahu took on the position of Defense Minister, following the resignation of Avigdor Lieberman; a post that was sought by Bennet himself.

Following Lieberman’s resignation, all members of his party also quit Netanyahu’s coalition, leaving the Prime Minister with a one-seat majority

Liberman resigned publicly to protest a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, following heavy exchanges of rockets over the last week.

While Netanyahu’s coalition government has come back from the brink of collapse, it has not resolved the underlying struggle over the defence portfolio now assumed by Netanyahu as both Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, giving him sweeping powers.

Israel’s governments remain in power for four years, and by law, Netanyahu must call for elections by November 2019.

But Netanyahu is not in the clear, as years of corruption indictments may potentially eliminate him from any possibility for future re-election. If anything, he’s established a reputation for himself as a survivalist.

“He’s a magician. He’s a magician,” chant Likud party members at his events.

“Netanyahu the magician pulled a rabbit out of his hat,” commented Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, regarding the Prime Minister’s avoidance of a snap election.

Netanyahu however, only avoided the snap election by vowing to make changes and swaying Education Minister Bennett back to his side, though they remain opposed over the defence portfolio. Kahlon however, was the one who called for an early election and hasn’t backed down yet.

Only a day before the political u-turn, Israeli police announced that they were ready to submit recommendations to the Public Prosecutor’s Office over allegations of corruption against Netanyahu that could have far-reaching implications for him.

Israeli Channel 10 news reported that a third open case will be recommended for the prosecution against Netanyahu, which is set to include Sara Netanyahu, his wife.

Here are the standing cases against him.

1) Case 1000