Home-renting company Airbnb Inc said on Monday it would remove listings of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move Tel Aviv called a "wretched capitulation" to boycotters and Palestinians hailed as a step towards peace.

The decision, affecting some 200 listings, would take effect in the coming days, Airbnb said.

Israel occupied the West Bank in a 1967 war. Its settlements on the occupied territory are considered illegal by the United Nations as well as most of its member countries.

Palestinians deem the settlements, and the military presence needed to protect them, to be obstacles to their goal of establishing a state. Israel disputes this.

"We concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians," Airbnb said on its website.

"Our hope is that someday sooner rather than later, a framework is put in place where the entire global community is aligned so there will be a resolution to this historic conflict and a clear path forward for everybody to follow."

Palestinians and their supporters had long lobbied Airbnb to delist the settlements. Israel strongly opposes such calls for boycotts.

Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin called Airbnb's move "the most wretched of wretched capitulations to the boycott efforts."

Speaking on Israel's Channel 13 television, he said Israel was not told of the decision in advance and that it would respond by backing lawsuits by settlement listers against Airbnb in US courts.

Waleed Assraf, head of a Palestinian anti-settlement group run by the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation, welcomed Airbnb's decision. Should other companies follow suit, he told Reuters, "this will contribute to achieving peace."