Desperate families posted photos and messages on social media and at shelters in hopes of finding missing loved ones, many of them elderly, nearly two weeks after the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history. The death toll stood at 79 Tuesday, with about 1,000 people unaccounted for.

"I have an uncle and two cousins that I have not been able to make contact with. Paul Williams, in his 90's, his son Paul Wayne Williams, in his 70's, and his daughter Gayle Williams in her 60's," one woman wrote on Facebook. "Any info would be appreciated."

TRT World's Sally Ayhan has more.

Rain in Wednesday's forecast added urgency to the task: While it could help firefighters knock down the flames, it could hinder the search by washing away fragmentary remains and turning ash into a thick paste.

Authorities located hundreds of missing people and the list of unaccounted for dropped dramatically Sunday from nearly 1,300 to 1,000. Social media pages gave updates on who was discovered dead and who was found safe.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea has said he put out the rough and incomplete list in hopes that many people would contact authorities to say they are OK. More than a dozen people are listed as "unknowns," without first or last names.

"The data we're putting out is raw, but my thought on that was it's better to work toward progress than achieve perfection before we start giving that information out," he told ABC on Sunday.

Rachel Silverman joins TRT World.