Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a closed door meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday to discuss the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The pair met after the Turkish foreign minister spoke at the 8th Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations, which was held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also spoke briefly to UN reporters after meeting Guterres. Asked whether Turkey had requested an international investigation, Cavusoglu replied, "We discussed all the aspects of this."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric noted that in addition to discussing Khashoggi's killing, Cavusoglu and Guterres also talked about the wars in Yemen and Syria, as well as Cyprus.

Dujarric told reporters that the UN has not received an official request for an international probe into the Khashoggi case.