It's Wednesday, 02:00 pm sharp in the densely-populated South African township of Ivory Park on the outskirts of Midrand – time for about 60 11-year-olds to duel at their local coding club.

Armed with basic coding blocks, inventor kits, laptops and inexhaustible imagination, the six primary school teams compete against each other.

The coding club kids use electronic boards to make temporary circuits and prototypes to devise solutions for problems they've identified in their community.

"We are making an incubator machine that helps children who are born premature and those who are sick," Sifiso Ngobeni, a pupil at Mikateka Primary School, outside Johannesburg, said.

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh reports.

Coding for change

Rival competitors from nearby Sedi-laka primary are tackling the scourge of missing children.

"On the news we always hear about children going missing, so we are making a child tracking device that can be put into children's clothes and toys," says one of the chattering crowd.

Coding is the instruction that a robot or computer programme reads and then executes.

At the coding clubs, students learn to design the code to make it happen.

Although access to schooling has increased in South Africa since the end of apartheid, the education system often fails to make the grade.

"The fact that we still have 80 percent of teachers using chalks and blackboards in this day and age is a serious cause for great concern," education activist Hendrick Makaneta said.

"It cannot be correct that the class of 2018 still looks exactly like the class of 1918."

Studies, including the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), reveal that the South African public education system is at the bottom of the class when compared with the rest of the world, especially in maths and science.

Such subjects are key skill areas, and coding clubs have been rapidly able to create a niche for themselves.