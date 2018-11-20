1. Why are people protesting in France?

The French government announced last week to increase fuel prices and to use the added value to finance part of the energy transition. The government says the aim is to make the country less dependent on mineral oil.

Initiated by various unions, previous demonstrations in May and October this year were against against labour law and rail reforms.

The media, however, has dubbed this protest 'leaderless,' which has been mainly organised through social media.

Doubts were raised over the way demonstrations were going on Saturday, when a car surrounded by protesters accelerated in panic, ramming into a crowd of people in eastern Savoie region, killing a 63-year-old woman.

Locals see the fuel price hike as a move to favour the rich over poor and the lower-middle classes.

The major vote base of Emmanuel Macron was from the working and lower-middle classes, tending more to the left and centre-left.

These people are believed to be on the streets.

2. Who is protesting?

Numbers vary from 280,000 protesters on the first day to over 120,000 on Sunday.

Today - so far - over 13,000 are manning more than 300 barricades on highways and major roads, according to the French police.

The police hopes the number will decline as temperatures have dropped heavily and people would return to work by the beginning of the week.

So far, 528 have reportedly been injured. At least 17 are in serious health condition.

Over 400 are in custody.

3. What does 'Yellow Vests' stand for?

Protesters are wearing yellow vests - a symbol of blockade.

While the majority of the demonstrators are blocking the supply for fuel depots and main routes around the country, the vest was firstly worn for personal security.