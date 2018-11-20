Over 50 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a meeting of top clerics in Kabul on Tuesday, officials said, in one of the deadliest attacks to strike the Afghan capital in months.

Dozens of people were wounded in the blast, health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said, which targeted a gathering of religious leaders, including members of the Ulema Council, at a wedding hall to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

"The suicide bomber detonated himself inside the hall during a ceremony by religious scholars," Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the number of dead or wounded was "more than 50" so far.

A manager of Uranus Wedding Palace, which also hosts political and religious functions, told AFP news agency a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of the gathering of religious scholars.

"There are a lot of casualties –– I myself have counted 30 casualties," he told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Afghan Taliban denied involvement and condemned the attack, in a statement.

Afghanistan's Tolo News TV, quoting witnesses, said at least 1,000 people were inside the wedding hall when a suicide bomber detonated explosives.

TRT World'sSultan Faizy has more from Kabul.

No claim of responsibility

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but Daesh has claimed most recent suicide attacks in Kabul, which has become the deadliest place in the country for civilians.