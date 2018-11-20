The political impasse between the republics of Chechnya and Ingushetia has provoked some of the most protracted public protests in recent history.

In September, the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia’s smallest autonomous region, saw thousands of demonstrators take to the streets in reaction to a territorial dispute with Chechnya.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union two efforts have been made to establish an administrative border between the republics. Both came in 1993 from the Chechen and Ingush presidents at the time. Both these efforts were nullified by the Russian invasion of Chechnya one year later.

On September 26, the heads of Chechnya and Ingushetia signed an agreement securing a border between the two Russian federal republics. Moscow backs the measure.

The border dispute has been simmering since the two Muslim majority republics were carved out of the former joint Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic in 1992, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

However, the secret agreement—settled behind closed doors—has sparked anger in Ingushetia because the current territory exchange gives Chechnya around 20 times the amount of land that Ingushetia had.

An official statement on the Ingush government’s website says the border revisions “will only affect mountainous wooded areas.”

However, Chechnya appears to be getting more land in the deal including contested areas.

After the agreement was approved, it sparked anger in Ingushetia and led to unprecedented demonstrations in the Ingush capital of Magas.

The constitutional court asserted that the bill was a "violation of constitutional law and any changes to territorial integrity must be decided by a referendum."

So what is the reason behind the sudden agreement between the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov and his Ingush counterpart, Yunus-bek Yevkurov?

Chaos in the North Caucasus

The North Caucasus republics have little political or fiscal autonomy. The Kremlin considers the seven Muslim republics of the Northern Caucasus region—Adygea, Dagestan, Karacheaevo-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia, Chechnya, and Ingushetia—a dynamic challenge to its territorial integrity.

The main driver of Russian foreign policy has been the country’s perennial quest for a strong state with a charismatic ruler that can guarantee domestic order.

Regional officials in these republics are primarily appointed by the Kremlin, which diminishes their legitimacy and accountability. Assemblies that elect a leader from Kremlin-approved candidates choose the head of the republics.

With its diverse indigenous ethnicities, Putin uses unresolved post-Soviet borders to create chaos and distract people from the main problems the Kremlin is facing. The resulting atmosphere allows the Kremlin to position itself as a “security provider” and “internal peacekeeper”.

Under the leadership of current President Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya emerged as an important political machine in the Northern Caucasus.