The Knesset – Israel's Parliament – has approved the second and third readings of legislation that will allow the further expansion of an illegal Jewish-only settlement in occupied East Jerusalem's Silwan neighbourhood, located south of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Both readings were approved late Monday by a vote of 63 to 41.

The law allows new settlement units to be erected inside an area recently designated as a "national park."

The initiative is being spearheaded by pro-settler group Elad, which is known for promoting the confiscation of Palestinian property in occupied East Jerusalem to make way for the construction of illegal Jewish settlements.

Seizure of Palestinian lands

Palestinians accuse the Israeli authorities of seizing Palestinian land in and around Jerusalem on the pretext of establishing "national parks" before transferring it to the ownership of settler groups.