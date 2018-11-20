The Gabonese constitutional court last Wednesday ruled that Vice President Pierre Claver Maganga Moussavou will chair the cabinet due to the unexpected absence of President Ali Bongo, triggering rumours that it will mark the end of the 50-year Bongo dynasty in the small country on the west coast of Central Africa.

After nearly three weeks of an information blackout, the government announced that President Bongo is hospitalised at the King Faisal Hospital in Saudi Arabia on the 24th of October.

Bongo has not appeared in public since and the reason for his hospitalisation remains unclear. Gabonese officials said the president was suffering from fatigue in a bid to shut down claims that he had suffered a stroke. No date has been given by local officials for Bongo’s return.

The African Union (AU), to prevent any possible disorder in the country, warned Gabon to respect constitutional order.

According to the statement released by AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, the commission "will deploy a fact-finding mission to Libreville in the shortest delay."

Mahamat urged all who had influence in Gabon to "show the necessary collective leadership during this time in order to preserve unity, peace and stability in the country."

The uncertainty as to when or if Bongo will come back to the capital Libreville has created a power vacuum that could ignite disorder in a country that was already hit by violence in 2016.

Riots across the country erupted after the disputed results of the presidential election were announced in 2016. The vote extended Bongo’s rule by giving him another seven years in power and the opposition candidate Jean Ping accused the government of rigging the election.