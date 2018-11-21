WORLD
How does the religious settler movement influence Israeli politics?
The settlers who are building homes in the occupied West Bank say they are not just fulfilling a biblical prophecy but are building one of the most enduring political movements in Israel.
A banner is seen in Efrat, which is one of 200 Jewish settlements in the Israeli occupied West Bank, on August 1, 2018. / AP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
November 21, 2018

The recent political turmoil in Israel has shone a light on the growing influence of the religious settler movement. 

Settlers only account for around eight percent of Israel's population but exercise a major influence on politics. 

They say that by building homes in the occupied West Bank they are not just fulfilling a biblical prophecy but are building one of the most enduring political movements in Israel. 

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Efrat in Israeli occupied West Bank, where the settlements are growing.

SOURCE:TRT World
