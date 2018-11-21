In an unsurprising statement entitled “America First!” made by US President Donald Trump on Monday night, the leader completely backed Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (better known as MBS) despite the brutal and savage killing of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump declared that although it “could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event”, the US would continue to recognise its “relationship is with Saudi Arabia” to ensure the continued interests of the US, Israel and “all other partners in the region”.

Trump summarised his position with his final sentence: “Very simply it is called America First!”.

Money talks but the dead stay silent

Amidst Trump’s customary rambling about “Radical Islamic Terrorism” – all capitalised, in case you were in any doubt about his agenda when using such woefully ignorant terminology – and Riyadh’s key role in assisting Washington’s attempts to “eliminate the threat of terrorism”, the president made it clear that much of his reasoning lay in Saudi investments in the American economy, including hefty arms purchases.

Last year, Trump made a heavily publicised trip to Riyadh, which preceded the current Saudi-Qatar spat that has divided the already tenuous Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and was widely viewed as the turning point for MBS’ more radical shift to authoritarianism. Trump’s trip yielded $450 billion-worth of investments, of which $110 billion was earmarked for the purchase of military equipment from key arms manufacturers such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and others.

There is no doubt that this was a wily move by the Saudi Arabians, who leveraged their relationship with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and accurately identified what the president’s priorities were, then played to them. MBS, and his senior aides, well knew that Trump would turn a blind eye to the methods used in pursuing the de facto leader’s reforms - including holding scholars and businessmen hostage - in exchange for the continued Saudi stimulus of the US economy. The genius of the move is further highlighted by the fact that many of the deals involved in the $450 billion investment are still on paper with the contracts yet to be fulfilled, meaning that MBS and his coterie would be insulated from any potential moves by the US that would seriously threaten the crown prince. Knock MBS out and hundreds of billions of dollars simply vanish.