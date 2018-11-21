Saudi Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz returned to Riyadh from London three weeks ago for “crisis talks” after six years of retirement.

The prince is the only living full brother of the present King Salman bin Abdulaziz and is reported to be backed by many Saudi family members as the next crown prince who could replace the present one in office: Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.

According to a Reuters report, three sources close the royal court said that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the international reaction it generated, damaged the reputation of Saudi Arabia's royal house and saw MBS reach the limits of his political recklessness.

Some see it as the end of MBS's short-lived career.

There are many factions within the al Saud family who want to change the line of succession, but they know that King Salman won't remove his favoured son.

Therefore, many in the royal family are believed to be waiting for the death of the king and may act quickly to replace him with someone other than MBS.

This person may very well be Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz.

Who is Prince Ahmed?

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz is the younger brother of the present King Salman and, along with Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, the three are the only sons of the first king of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Saud, who are still alive.

He is also the youngest full brother of the present king.

Prince Ahmed is 75 years old and believed to have the support of different security organisations, many family members and some Western allies too.

The prince has close links to the Saudi Ulama (Muslim religious leaders), from his time as deputy prime minister, during which he had to coordinate between the Ulama and the Saudi administration.

His Public Offices