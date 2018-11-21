TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
EU-Turkey talks to focus on Syria, fight against terror
EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and EU Neighbourhood Policy Minister Johannes Hahn will be holding talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday.
EU-Turkey talks to focus on Syria, fight against terror
The two sides will also discuss Turkey's EU accession process. / AA Archive
By Mazhar Ali
November 21, 2018

EU officials are set to meet Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday to discuss a host of issues including the Syrian civil war, Middle East peace process and Turkey's EU accession process.

Turkey's talks with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and EU Neighbourhood Policy Minister Johannes Hahn will also focus on the Customs Union, EU visa liberalisation, fight against terror and data protection.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 while accession talks began in 2005.

RECOMMENDED

The talks between Turkey and the EU stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks